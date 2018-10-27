Trump says he’s “toned down”, blames media for being unfair to him

Washington, Oct 27: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he has been "toned down" and alleged that the media has been "unfair" to him and the Republican Party.

Trump's remarks came hours after the arrest of a staunch supporter of his in connection with the mail-bomb scare targeting several present and former high-ranking officials and cable news network CNN.

The blame game is raging over the recovery of a string of suspicious packages addressed to top Democratic leaders including former president Barack Obama, former vice president Joe Biden, and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

"I think I've been toned down, if you want to know the truth. I could really tone it up. Because, as you know, the media has been extremely unfair to me and to the Republican Party," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"I think the media has been very, very unfair in terms of the Republican Party and the way it's been covered," Trump said as he sought to blame the media for the current "divisive" atmosphere in the country. He said the media has been "unbelievably unfair" to him and the Republicans. "And they understand that. They write articles about that. Many of them admit that. But the media has been unbelievably unfair to Republicans, conservatives, and certainly to me," he said when a reporter asked if the media has been unfair to him.

He refused to take the blame on himself, as being accused by his political opponents. "No, not at all. I mean not at all, no. There's no blame. There's no anything. If you look at what happened to Steve Scalise, that was from a supporter of a different party. If you look at what happened on -- numerous of these incidents, they were supporters of others. No," he said in response to a question.

In June last year, multiple people were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, while Republican lawmakers were practicing for a congressional baseball game at a Virginia field.

Trump had appealed for unity after the horrific shooting incident in which Scalise, the top Republican leader was injured. The US President said that despite differences, the devotion to the country brings the people together.

PTI