US elections: States that are still counting and how the numbers are looking now

Trump's path to victory: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona holds key

Washington, Nov 05: The much-awaited US Presidential Election Results 2020 entered a new phase on Thursday morning as Democrat Biden was declared the winner of Michigan and Wisconsin, two key swing states that President Trump won four years ago.

NBC and CNN both projected Biden would win the Michigan, which leaves the former vice president just six votes short of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election. How ever, Trump's path to victory depends on three key states Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

• Pennsylvania, where Trump leads Biden by 164,000 votes, with uncounted ballots remaining in Democrat-leaning Philadelphia county.

• Georgia, where Trump is leading by about 28,000 voters - with counting ongoing.

• Arizona, where Biden is leading by 79,000 votes - but Trump has been narrowing the gap.

Trump has threatened to contest the elections. On Wednesday lawsuits were filed in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia trying to halt the vote counting trends towards Democrat and challenger, Joe Biden.

Trump has been claiming that he has not been given a meaningful access to the counting locations to observe the process for opening and tabulating ballots as guaranteed under the state law.The campaign also said that it would request a recount in Wisconsin.

A suit seeking to stop the vote count in Georgia was also filed. At a press conference, the President's personal lawyer, Rudy Rudy Giuliani suggested that another lawsuit could be filed in Wisconsin.

Trump has said on several occasions that he could lose the elections only if it were stolen from him. He also said that increased voting by mail would lead to widespread fraud. While Trump holds a lead in Pennsylvania, there are thousands of mail in ballots that are yet to be counted and this could tilt the balance in Biden's favour.

On the other had several networks have called Michigan in Biden's favour. We are winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous margin, Trump said in an address from the White House. He also said, " frankly we did win the elections the President also said.

This is a fraud on the American public. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. We will be going to US Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop, Trump also said. We were winning everything, and counting was called off.

He also accused Joe Biden of election fraud. As far as I am concerned, we have already won the election, Trump said.