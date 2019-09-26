  • search
Trending High Alert UNGA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trump again offers mediation, says India-Pak "at very serious odds"

    By PTI
    |

    New York, Sep 26: US President Donald Trump said he discussed the issue of Kashmir with the leaders of India and Pakistan during his meetings with them and offered to help with “arbitration or mediation” to the two nuclear countries, who have to “work it out.”

    A file photo

    Trump, addressing reporters here Wednesday, said he has “very productive conversations” with leaders of India and Pakistan on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

    “With respect to Pakistan and India, we talked about Kashmir. Whatever help I can be, I said, I offered, whether it's arbitration or mediation or whatever it has to be.” He added that he will “do whatever he can because they are at very serious odds right now and hopefully that will get better.

    ["Want to invest in urbanisation, come to India" says Modi at Global Business Forum]

    “You look at the two gentlemen heading those two countries, two good friends of mine. I said, fellows work it out, just work it out. Those are two nuclear countries, gotta work it out.” Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting Tuesday and a day earlier, he had met Pakistani PM Imran Khan.

    PTI

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue