Singer Tom Petty has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, his family confirmed, hours after news organisations retracted unconfirmed reports of his death.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," a family statement said.

He was taken to a Los Angeles hospital but could not be revived and at 8:40 pm (0340 GMT) "died peacefully... surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends," the statement said.

Celebrity news site TMZ and network CBS had earlier reported that he had already died, triggering an outraged denial from Petty's daughter.

Petty, best known for hits like Free Fallin', Don't Come Around Here No More and American Girl, was on a 40th-anniversary tour of the US with his band The Heartbreakers, playing three dates in September at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

