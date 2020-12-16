COVID-19 can either be a mild disease or one with complications

Tom Cruise blasts 'MI:7' crew over lapses COVID-19 protocols

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Hollywood, Dec 16: Superstar Tom Cruise took certain crew members of "Mission: Impossible 7" to task after he saw them breaking COVID-19 guidelines on the film's set in London.

The superstar launched the blistering attack on the crew members after they huddled around a computer monitor without standing more than the six feet apart, as recommended by experts, reported Variety.

"I don't ever want to see it again, ever. And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone," Cruise said in an audio clip, obtained by The Sun.

The 58-year-old actor, who is also a producer on the project, said he has been speaking with people in Hollywood to safeguard the film from shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing.

"I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m********ers. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever," Cruise shouted in the video.

The actor, who has been strictly enforcing COVID-19 guidelines on the set, also scolded the crew for taking advantage of the safe environment.