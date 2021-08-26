Tolo News reporter clarifies that he was beaten not killed by Taliban

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 26: A reporter from Afghanistan's Tolo News who was presumed killed according to media reports has denied the same.

Taking to Twitter, Ziar Yaad Khan said, " I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul's New City while reporting. Cameras, technical equipment and my personal mobile phone have also been hijacked. Some people have spread the news of my death which is false.The The Taliban got out of an armoured Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint,' he said.

I still don't know why they behaved like that and suddenly attacked me. The issue has been shared with Taliban leaders; however, the perpetrators have not yet been arrested, which is a serious threat to freedom of expression, he also added.