This man plays saxophone to a herd of cows in Oregon field after learning from YouTube

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Oregon, June 29: While some musicians prefer a human audience, this particular 54-year-old man who recently learned how to play the saxophone was able to attract an attentive audience of cows. Yes you read it right. This particular incident happened in Oregon in the US.

Rick Hermann who hails from Oregon in the US had been learning to play the musical instrument for the past seven months with the help of YouTube tutorials.

Hermann decided to give his first live performance. The venue of his performance was a field and his first audience was a herd of cows.

Hermann's daughter Erin Herrmann then took to Twitter to share two videos showing her dad belting out cheesy songs on the saxophone in front of a meadow full of cows.

She captioned the video, "My parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he's been learning on the saxophone..."

Woman who died of cardiac arrest for 27 minutes, scribbles eerie note; says 'Heaven is real'

Needless to say, the video has gone viral with netizens marveling at the man's mad skills. Since then the video garnered over nine million views and has seen people commenting on it a number of times.

Check out this:

my parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone pt.1 pic.twitter.com/IHzgxtvo0N — Erin Herrmann (@erinmherrmann) June 26, 2019

A 2001 study from the University of Leicester in England found that cows increased their milk production when they listened to slow jams like Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge over Troubled Water."