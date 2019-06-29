  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This man plays saxophone to a herd of cows in Oregon field after learning from YouTube

    By
    |

    Oregon, June 29: While some musicians prefer a human audience, this particular 54-year-old man who recently learned how to play the saxophone was able to attract an attentive audience of cows. Yes you read it right. This particular incident happened in Oregon in the US.

    Rick Hermann who hails from Oregon in the US had been learning to play the musical instrument for the past seven months with the help of YouTube tutorials.

    This man plays saxophone to a herd of cows in Oregon field after learning from YouTube

    Hermann decided to give his first live performance. The venue of his performance was a field and his first audience was a herd of cows.

    Hermann's daughter Erin Herrmann then took to Twitter to share two videos showing her dad belting out cheesy songs on the saxophone in front of a meadow full of cows.

    She captioned the video, "My parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he's been learning on the saxophone..."

    Woman who died of cardiac arrest for 27 minutes, scribbles eerie note; says 'Heaven is real'

    Needless to say, the video has gone viral with netizens marveling at the man's mad skills. Since then the video garnered over nine million views and has seen people commenting on it a number of times.

    Check out this:

    A 2001 study from the University of Leicester in England found that cows increased their milk production when they listened to slow jams like Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge over Troubled Water."

    More COWS News

    Read more about:

    cows oregon united states

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 7:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue