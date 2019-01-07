This Japan town pays over Rs 2 lakh for having 5th child, to boost population

Tokyo, Jan 7: Japan is one country on this planet which has been witnessing a demographic shrink since the 1970s. In 2017, less than a lakh babies were born in the 'Land of the Rising Sun' while the number of deaths touched a post-war high of 1.3 million, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Labor. Children make up just 12.3 per cent of the 127 million people of Japan, compared to almost 31 per cent in India; 19 per cent in the US and almost17 per cent in China. By 2065, the country's population is likely to drop to 88 million.

When the rest of Japan is struggling to boost its population, the town of Nagi in western Japan has emerged as a major success story as far as incentivising its declining birth rate is concerned. With a population of just about 6,000, the small agricultural town has become a popular place for residents to bring up their children, thanks to absence of crowds, reported Washington-based Pulitzer Center.

400,000 yen for having the fifth children!

However, Nagi's significance doesn't end here. The town also pays people who live there to have children. According to the Pulitzer Center report, while families receive 100,000 yen ($879 or almost Rs 61,000) for their first child, 150,000 ($1,335 or over Rs 92,000) for their second child and 400,000 yen ($3,518 or Rs 2.43 lakh) for their fifth child born to the same family.

Nagi authorities have also been offering other perks to boost parenting to serve a national goal of reviving Japan's demographic decline. The offers include subsidised housing, free vaccinations, school allowances and others and they have paid off well, the report added.

It also said that because of this initiative, Nagi's fertility rate which is based on the average number of children a woman has in her life, doubled from 1.4 to 2.8 between 2005 and 2014. In the last four years, the fertility rate dipped slightly to 2.39 but it is still higher than the national average of 1.46.