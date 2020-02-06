They did everything possible to destroy us: Trump as he suffered 'terrible ordeal' in impeachment

  • search
    Washington, Feb 06: President Donald Trump said Thursday that he suffered a "terrible ordeal" during his impeachment. In his first public comments since being acquitted by the Senate of abuse of office, he said he had been "put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people."

    "They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing very badly hurt our nation," he said at a televised prayer breakfast with a Who's Who of Washington power brokers.

    Speaking in an unusually raspy voice, Trump noted that he would be giving a statement at the White House later.

    He said he would discuss his determination that what happened during his impeachment cannot be allowed to "go on."

