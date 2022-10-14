'There's no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid': Twitter pays rich tribute to Robbie Coltrane

When birds did the tweeting, Harry Potter was unknown: Modi recalls 1997 at Davos summit

London, Oct 14: Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane shot to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running. He played Hagrid, the half-giant and a dear friend to the troublesome trio -- Harry, Hermione and Ron -- in the "Harry Potter" films.

As soon as Robbie Coltrane's demise broke, netizens paid rich tributes to the actor.

Taking to Twitter, Harry Potter author JK Rowling described Coltrane as an "incredible talent" and "a complete one-off".

"I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children," she wrote.

Actor Stephen Fry, who acted alongside Coltrane in Alfresco, tweeted: "Such depth, power and talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honking as we made our first TV show Alfresco. Farewell, old fellow, you'll be so dreadfully missed."

Thank you Robbie Coltrane for leaving us with Hagrid forever, you were a treasure.

“i might not be here forever, but hagrid will be.”



"There's no Hogwarts without you, Hagrid"

Thank you for all the years of magic, Robbie Coltrane.♥️

