The right way of using social media: Twitter unites girl with friend she last met in 2006



    Washington, Nov 27: Social media can do wonders in our lives if used rightly. A Twitter user @briannacry recently posted an old picture of a girl she met in Hawaii 12 years ago and wanted to find her back for she was missing her old friend (in fact, the best friend for a night) and wanted to know how she was doing after a long gap.

    Like Aladin's Lamp almost, Twitter did it for her.

    The girl Bri said in her Twitter post made with the photo on Saturday, November 24: "Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y'all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she's doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited."

    The tweet did not take much time to go viral and eventually found the desired person. The girl, who is known as Heii on Twitter, responded to Bri's tweet saying: "Heard you were looking for me..."

    The tweet by Bri was an instant hit with the Twitterati and was liked by 272k people. A number of people turned emotional and also posted pictures of their own lost friends to rediscover them on Twitter.

    Here are some of the reactions that the Twitterati came up with:

    

    twitter social media girl friends

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
