Thai soldier goes on shooting spree, kills many: Report

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bangkok, Feb 08: Multiple people were killed and many left injured after a Thai soldier went on a shooting spree in one of the cities in the northeastern part of the country, news agency AFP reported, quoting police.

While the total number of people killed could not be confirmed, local media reports suggested the casualties were in the range of "9-12".