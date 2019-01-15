This terminally ill teenager had a sky high dream & she finally gets to fulfil it

International

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Washington, Jan 15: Every human being has a dream he or she cherishes and nothing pleases him/her more than fulfilling it. And when the person has real obstacles in life to achieve the dream, a little generosity from others can really make a lot of positive difference for them.

Shantell "Shannie" Pooser is a patient of Down Syndrome - her heart and airways has defects. She travels frequently between South Carolina and Ohio for treatment. However, the terminally ill teenager harbours a dream - of becoming a flight attendant - and she saw it becoming true. We can well fathom how happy she is once realising her dream.

The American Airlines came up to her to fulfil what she wanted. They hired her after her mother Deanna Miller-Berry reached out to a friend who works for the same airliner, NowThis News reported. Shantell was inspired by the kind flight attendants she would meet during her flights and desired to become like them. On her seventeenth birthday, Shantell got the wings she always looked for when she assisted the flight attendants in demonstrating the safety procedures before a take-off.

The airline even gave her a full uniform and badge and also threw a birthday party on the flight which was also attended by notable people like Stephen K Benjamin, the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina. She will be joining the flight attendant crew every time she flies to Cincinnati, Ohio, for treatment.

Tremendous gesture. Isn't it?