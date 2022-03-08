YouTube
    Tamil Nadu student joins Ukraine’s voluntary military force in fight against Russia

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 08: A student in Ukraine hailing from Tamil Nadu has joined the voluntary military force to fight Russia. He is currently engaged in combat.

    Days after the war broke out, President Volodymyr Zelensky had called for foreign volunteers to join the International Legion. Ukraine said that it received several thousand applications from foreign nationals.

    Media reports said that Sanikhesh Ravichandran, 21 from Coimbatore joined a paramilitary unit of volunteers in Ukraine. He had enrolled for a course in aerospace engineering at the Kharkiv Aviation Institute.

    First foreigners have already joined International Legion, Ukraine's volunteer military force, and are fighting outside of Kyiv," The Kyiv Independent tweeted citing Ukrainian Ground Forces.

    According to the Ukrainian Ground Forces, the volunteers came from the US, the UK, Sweden, Lithuania, Mexico, and India," the tweet also said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 16:06 [IST]
    X