  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sweden: 5 injured in industrial building blast near Stockholm

    By PTI
    |

    Copenhagen, Mar 27: Police in Sweden says five people sustained minor injuries when a blast occurred in an industrial area northwest of Stockholm.

    Police in the Swedish capital say the blast took place shortly after midnight on Wednesday at an industrial building, shattering its glass windows as well as those at a nearby hotel in Vinsta. A number of cars also suffered damage. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the explosion.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    A police statement on Wednesday said three people received medical treatment on the spot while two others were taken to a local hospital.

    [Air India plane hits building at Stockholm airport]

    The area was sealed off and forensics were at work on the scene. No arrests have been made. The blast was not believed to be terror-related.

    PTI

    More SWEDEN News

    Read more about:

    sweden stockholm blast

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue