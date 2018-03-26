Interview not Stormy enough? Pornstar Daniels doesn't produce evidence of affair with Donald Trump

In what everybody expected to be the interview of the season, porn actress Stormy Daniels denied of having any evidence of her alleged affair with US President Donald Trump in 2006 besides saying that she had faced threat over speaking on the issue.

Daniels, 39, who appeared in her first extended television interview since the news of the alleged scandal broke, said she was aware of the massive fines she had to pay for breaching the confidentiality agreement but yet she sat for the interview because she wanted to set the record straight. Daniels spoke to Anderson Cooper in CBS's "60 Minutes" interview during which she spoke in details. In 2016, just a few weeks ahead of the presidential election, Trump's attorney paid Daniels, whose original name is Stephanie Clifford, to remain silent about her alleged relationship with the Republican presidential candidate.

According to Daniels, she was threatened in Las Vegas in 2011 for trying to sell the story of her affairs with Trump. The magazine, which was supposed to carry the story for $15,000, did not do so after Trump's lawyer threatened to take legal action against it, "60 Minutes" said. Daniels said she never received the amount while the White House denied the affair to have happened.

Daniels, however, stood short of revealing any evidence of her alleged affair saying she was not able to do it at the moment.

