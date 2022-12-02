'I have no home to go to': Ranil Wickremesinghe on protesters' threats

Sri Lankan univ refuses to sign MoU with Chinese univ, says Beijing has other plans

The vice chancellor of Jaffna University declined to sign the MoU with China and asserted that through the deal, China will grab fertile lands in Sri Lanka in the name of development projects.

Colombo, Dec 02: Sri Lanka's Jaffna University recently denied signing an agreement with a Chinese university saying that China is eyeing to grab the fertile agricultural lands in Sri Lanka.

The vice chancellor of Jaffna University, Sivakolundu Srisatkunarajah declined to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China on November 25 and asserted that through the deal, China will grab fertile lands in Sri Lanka in the name of development projects, according to an ANI report.

Along with the VC, the Students' Union also appealed to the Sri Lankan government not to sign MoUs with China against the will of the people. They also issued a statement on November 28 and said that a secret arrangement was made to sign an MoU strongly supported by the Government of Sri Lanka, according to Sri Lanka's Ceylon Times.

"Now, China is eyeing to grab the fertile agricultural lands in the North and East with a malicious calculation to manage a severe food crisis which seems imminent in China in ten years. China allegedly supplied faecal matter with harmful bacteria as fertiliser to Sri Lanka and compelled Sri Lanka to pay millions of rupees. This is a classic example of how China will grab our fertile agricultural lands and enslave us to manage the upcoming food crisis in China," the statement added.

The statement also said that China, directly and indirectly, grabbed large chunks of sea areas under the pretext of promoting sea cucumber farms and created divisions among their fishermen.

The statement underlined that Sri Lanka became the victim of the financial crisis because of China's non-transparent and unsustainable loans.

Sri Lanka's student union also doubted that Sri Lankan Government has already made secret deals with Beijing to sell the fertile agricultural lands and the seas in the north and east to China.

It is to be noted that Sri Lanka recently faced a huge financial crisis. It was reported that the island country witnessed the crisis due to the Chinese debt trap policy. Sri Lanka's immediate neighbour India helped Colombo during the financial crisis. It provided financial help worth 4 billion dollars.

(With input from ANI)

Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 11:12 [IST]