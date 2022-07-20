Sri Lankan Presidential election LIVE: Wickremesinghe, 2 other MPs in fray

YouTube
    Colombo, July 20: Amid the massive protests against the unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation, Sri Lanka is set to hold elections today to get a new President to succeed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

    Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and MPs Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake filed their nominations yesterday to become Sri Lanka's ninth President.

    Catch Live Updates Here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:13 AM, 20 Jul
    'We are watching you': Protesters to Sri Lankan Parliament ahead of presidential election
    9:08 AM, 20 Jul
    "Will champion anti-corruption, prosperity for all, credible & transparent government," tweets Sri Lanka LoP Sajith Premadasa as he arrived at Parliament Premadasa yesterday withdrew his candidacy for the position of President.
    9:07 AM, 20 Jul
    Sri Lankan MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake has vowed to form an interim government and call for an election within six months if elected President.
    9:07 AM, 20 Jul
    The same day, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was handpicked by Rajapaksa, took charge as the acting President.
    9:06 AM, 20 Jul
    Rajapaksa, who fled the country on July 13 amid the protests, sent his resignation late on July 14, which was accepted by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on July 15.
    9:05 AM, 20 Jul
    Sri Lanka is set to hold elections today to get a new President to succeed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

    X