For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Sri Lankan Presidential election LIVE: Wickremesinghe, 2 other MPs in fray
International
Colombo, July 20: Amid the massive protests against the unprecedented economic crisis in the island nation, Sri Lanka is set to hold elections today to get a new President to succeed former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and MPs Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake filed their nominations yesterday to become Sri Lanka's ninth President.
Catch Live Updates Here:
Newest First Oldest First
Comments