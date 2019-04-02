  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sri Lanka: Novelist arrested over gay plot line about Buddhists

    By PTI
    |

    Colombo, Apr 2: A Sri Lankan novelist has been arrested for writing about homosexuality in the Buddhist clergy and charged with violating international human rights law, officials said Tuesday, outraging free speech advocates. Shakthika Sathkumara, 33, was arrested in the north-central town of Polgahawela on Monday and remanded in custody for nine days after monks complained about his writing.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The short story contained indirect references to homosexuality among the clergy, who hold considerable sway in the Buddhist-majority nation of 21 million. The story was published on Sathkumara's Facebook page and in local Sinhalese language publications.

    "A group of monks complained that the reference to homosexual activities among the clergy insulted Buddhism," a police spokesman said.

    [Sri Lanka: 770 kg of cocaine publicly destroyed]

    Buddhist monks are expected to be celibate. Homosexuality is also outlawed in Sri Lanka under an 1883 colonial-era law, but it is rarely enforced. The police spokesman said the monks who complained refused to settle the matter out of court and insisted on Sathkumara being prosecuted.

    He was taken before a local magistrate who charged him with inciting "religious hatred" under the United Nation's international human rights treaty, to which Sri Lanka is a signatory. Local activists decried what they called abuse of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to clamp down on free speech.

    "The police have abused their powers and carried out an arbitrary arrest," the Free Media Movement, a local watchdog, said in a statement. "We condemn this action of the police."

    PTI

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka buddhists gay arrested

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue