Sri Lanka crisis: All calls taken as par constitution, Sirisena tells UN envoy

By
    Colombo, Oct 31: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Wednesday, October 31, met UN Representative in the country Hanna Singer and briefed her about the prevailing political situation there, Daily Mirror reported.

    Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

    Sirisena, who sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on October 26 accusing him of betraying the people's expectations during the last few years of governance, told the UN envoy that all decisions had been taken in accordance with the country's constitution, the president's Media Division informed, according the Daily Mirror report.

    Sirisena, who joined hands with Wickremesinghe to defeat former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, appointed the same common foe after sacking the United National Party leader. The move has led to a constitutional crisis in the country with opinions pouring in supporting the ousted prime minister.

    The UN envoy told the Sri Lankan president that the international body will continue to assist Sri Lanka in future. Sirisena appreciated the UN for its effort.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
