    Sri Lanka Catholics hold 1st Sunday Mass since attacks

    By PTI
    Colombo, May 12: The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has held the first regular Sunday Mass since the Easter suicide bombings of churches and hotels killed more than 250 people.

    Sri Lanka Catholics hold 1st Sunday Mass since attacks

    Military forces and police armed with assault rifles are patrolling the streets leading to churches and standing guard outside the compounds. Everyone entering is required to produce identity cards and is body searched.

    Parking is banned near the churches and officials have requested worshippers to bring along only minimum baggage. Seven suicide bombers struck two Catholic and one Protestant church and three luxury hotels. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group.

