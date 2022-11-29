So-called 'golden era' between UK-China over, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak's daughter's understanding of India is spot on, says 'where my family, home and culture blend'

London, Nov 29: United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, while talking on the country's foreign policy, attacked China and said that the 'so-called golden era is over' between Britain and China, adding China poses a systemic challenge to the UK's values and interests.

Rishi Sunak said, "Let's be clear, the so-called 'golden era' is over, along with the naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reform. We recognise China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism."

The UK PM further said, "We are taking a long-term view on China strengthening our resilience and protecting our economic security," and added that the UK cannot simply ignore China's global significance.

The newly appointed UK PM also raised concern over the human rights violations in China during his address at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at London's Guildhall.

Rishi Sunak also expressed concern over the protests in China against Covid lockdown and said that instead of listening to people's concerns, the Chinese government "has chosen to crack down further" as he highlighted the recent arrest and manhandling of a BBC reporter in China.

The UK PM's foreign policy stand on China came when the relations between the two countries are souring. Interestingly, the UK PM was scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. But, the meeting between the leaders was cancelled in the last minute.

Talking about Indo-Pacific, Rishi Sunak said, "The Indo-Pacific will deliver over half of global growth by 2050 compared with just a quarter from Europe and North America combined, which is why Britain joined the Trans-Pacific trade deal, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), delivering a new FTA with India and pursuing one with Indonesia."

On Ukraine, Sunak said, "We stand by Ukraine and are also reinvigorating our European relationships to tackle challenges like security and tackling migration."

Rishi Sunak also reiterated that the UK will continue assisting Ukraine's valiant warriors and declared that Britain will continue to offer humanitarian aid to make sure Ukrainian people have access to food and medicine amid the ongoing war.

(With inputs from ANI)

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 10:05 [IST]