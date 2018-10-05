  • search

Six-year-old girl takes care of paralysed man abandoned by wife

    Beijing, Oct 5: It couldn't be more tragic and at the same time, more humane than this. A man in China's Ningxia Province named Tian Haicheng got paralysed two years ago in an accident and after his wife abandoned him, it was the couple's six-year-old daughter Jia Jia came to his rescue. She has not only taken up a life balancing between her school and other household chores but also takes care of her father with help from her grandparents.

    Image Courtesy: @TRKaganKaya

    Local Chinese media have reported that little Jia wakes up at 6 am everyday to give her father a massage for half an hour. She then brushes his teeth and gets him fresh before leaving for school. After returning home, she feeds her father and also moves him around in a home-made 'mobility hoist'. While she is away, the grandparents - both farmers - take care of the disabled man.

    Jia is not tired meeting such a broad responsibility. She told Yangtzi Evening News: "Looking after my dad, I don't feel tired at all."

    Tian, 40, got paralysed chest down after meeting a car accident in March 2016. Soon after, her wife left him along with their eldest son. Tian said his wife left saying she would stay with her mother for a few days but she never returned, the report added. She even did not file a divorce.

    A Daily Mail report said that Tian had made an account on Kuaishou, a live-streaming application in China to raise funds for the family's sustenance. The account which shows Jia taking care of her father has over 4,80,000 followers.

    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 8:35 [IST]
