    Sinabung volcano eruption: Geologist suggests villagers to stay 5 km away from volcanic crater

    By
    |

    Medan, Aug 10: Rumbling Mount Sinabung on Indonesia's Sumatra island erupted on Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 16,400 feet into the sky.

    Volcano

    According to Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center, there were no fatalities or injuries from the morning eruption.

    "Villagers are advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater's mouth and should be aware of the peril of lava," the agency said.

    Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for Covid-19

    It is reportedly said that as many as 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around the mountain in the past few years.

    A thick layer of ash covered several villages up to 20 kilometers from the crater, said Armen Putra, an official at the Mount Sinabung observation post.

    The volcano, currently erupting in Indonesia, was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 16 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption.

    Sinabung is among more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia, which is prone to seismic upheaval due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 14:34 [IST]
