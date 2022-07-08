YouTube
    Shinzo Abe's condition 'grave', Japan PM Fumio Kishida calls attack 'barbaric'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tokyo, July 08: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said former premier Shinzo Abe in a 'very grave condition' after being shot at in Nara on Friday morning.

    Addressing the press conference from his official residence, Kishida informed that Abe is in critical condition and the doctors are working hard to save him.

    Shinzo Abe in severe condition: Japan PM Fumio Kishida calls attack barbaric

    "I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," Kishida said. "It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."

    Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech earlier today in western Japan. He was immediately airlifted to a hospital.

    Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe showing no vital signs after being shot at

    According to the news agency Associated Press, Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital. NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him.

    He was reportedly shot a few minutes after he started talking outside of the main train station in western Nara.

    X