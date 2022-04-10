Shehbaz Sharif nominated as Pakistan PM candidate; Bilawal Bhutto likely to be next foreign minister

YouTube
    Islamabad, Apr 10: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has been formally nominated as the Prime Ministerial candidate by the Joint Opposition. This comes after Imran Khan was ousted as Prime Minister after losing the no-trust vote by 174 votes in the National Assembly.

    Shehbaz Sharif nominated as Pak PM candidate; Bilawal Bhutto to be next foreign minister

    Bilawal Bhutto is likely to be appointed as the next foreign minister of Pakistan in the new government after Imran Khan's prime ministerial term came to an ignominious end following his ouster through a no-confidence motion, according to a media report.

    "According to rumours, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is likely to be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs," it said.

    The 33-year-old Oxford-educated politician, however, said in an interview with The Independent Urdu that the party would decide on his appointment as the new foreign minister.

    Bilawal Bhutto is the son of former premier Benazir Bhutto and ex-Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari. He is the maternal grandson of former President and Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 14:17 [IST]
    X