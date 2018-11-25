She sits on the road side to clear people’s grammar confusion & also serve a greater purpose

New York, Nov 24: We have seen hawkers and sellers on the roads, selling goods to make a fortune. But how many of us have really seen somebody sitting on the road side of jostling city to clear people's confusion over grammar? Yes, you heard it right. Ellen Jovin is one such person.

Jovin is seen sitting with a portable table and a chair at various locations on the Upper West side of Manhattan with a laminated sign that reads: "Vent! Comma crisis? Semicolonphobia? Conjunctive adverb addiction! Ask a question! Any language!" Her stall is named 'Grammar Table'.

Jovin has a philosophy behind what she does. She knows that though grammar will not bridge the gap between political polarisation but it could create a common ground but language studies can help people improve their bonding.

"Language studies is something people can bond over and enjoy without getting into a huge fight," New York Times quoted her as saying.

Jovin, who runs a business communications training company with her husband said she really loves grammar. She sits with her gramma-clearing kits four times a week around Manhattan.

She also said that Latin grammar was not always directly in tune with English grammar but she believes in democracy and tries to spread it for he thinks all should tolerate each other's way of usage.

Always a language-obsessed person, Jovin had deep engagements on social media over the years to connect with digital communities across the globe. This time, she wanted to meet people in person.