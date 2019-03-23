She is 21, he is 74! And they have sex almost every day… love is evergreen, indeed!

London, March 23: There are more things on heaven and earth Horatio than are dreamt of in your philosophy.

A couple from Serbia has revealed that it has a very active sex life and in fact, it does sex "almost every day". Nothing extraordinary so far. But now take this. While the woman is just 21 years old, her fiancé is 74!

According to a report in Lad Bible (http://www.ladbible.com/news/news-woman-21-says-she-has-sex-almost-everyday-with-71-year-old-fiance-20190322), Milijana Bogdanović and Milojko 'Mikan' Božić say that the neighbours in their village Pilatovići in western Serbia are shocked to learn about their relationship but that doesn't concern them and they are in fact, thinking of starting a family now since it has worked out well for them.

What is even more unusual is that Milojko underwent a heart surgery last December but that hasn't slowed down his sexual urge, according to his young partner, and that they do sex most days without the need of any drug assistance.

"We have sex almost every day, I don't see what is strange with that. But since Mikan had his heart operation, I have to go easy on him in bed," a compassionate Milijana was quoted as saying by Lad Bible.

"But he is like a young man when it comes to sex, he doesn't need Viagra. Although, I don't know much about younger men, as I've always been with men older than me."

She said she didn't care for what people thought or said about them, adding that it was during when Milojko fell sick and she helped him that their love started taking shape.

The man is straight-forward too. Saying he was attracted to her kindness and beauty, Milojko also added that younger is "more sexy".

Milojko is already father to three - aged 40, 35 and 30 - all from his first marriage and even has two grandchildren, aged 13 and 11.

The duo has plan to get hitched in September this year at a registry office since the local church refuses to get people, who have an age gap of more than 15 years, to marry.