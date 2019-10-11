  • search
Trending Modi xijinping Meet Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nawaz Sharif remanded in Pak's anti-graft body custody in money laundering case

    By PTI
    |

    Lahore, Oct 11: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was on Friday remanded into the custody of the country's anti-graft body for 14 days after he was arrested in another money laundering case.

    Nawaz Sharif

    A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team took Sharif, 69, into its custody from Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore where he is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Mills corruption case and presented him before the judge of an accountability court for his physical remand.

    NAB prosecutor Hafiz Asadullah Awan sought 15-day physical remand of Sharif, arguing that the suspect is involved in money laundering under the garb of sale and purchase of the shares of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

    NAB has accused Sharif of being a direct beneficiary of Chaudhry Sugar Mills and his daughter, Maryam, who was arrested in connection with the case in August along with her cousin Yousuf Abbas, of holding over 12 million shares in the sugar mills. The court, however, granted 14-day physical remand of Sharif to NAB. He is being shifted to NAB headquarters in Lahore where he will be interrogated for money laundering charges against him. A PML-N leader told PTI that NAB arrested the three-time prime minister in another case only in anticipation of his possible bail in the Al-Azizia case.

    “The Imran Khan government is perturbed over the possible release of Sharif on bail in the Al-Azizia case therefore it has ordered NAB to book him in another false case to keep him jail,” he said. The Chaudhry Sugar Mills money laundering case is the latest in a series of corruption cases against Sharif and his family members.

    Sharif was ousted from the office of prime minister in 2017 in the Panama Papers case. Later, he was convicted for 10 and seven years in Avenfield and Al-Azizia corruption cases respectively. He had secured bail in Avenfield. Talking to reporters in the court premises, Sharif regretted his party PML-N’s decision to not resign from lower and upper houses of the parliament after the July 2018 rigged elections.

    “Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had suggested resignations from the parliament to protest against stealing the peoples’ mandate. Not accepting his suggestion was wrong,” he said and announced joining the protest march of Fazlur Rehman on Oct 31 in Islamabad to oust the 'selected’ government. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government is perturbed over the Islamabad lockdown plan by the Islamists and vowed to stop Maulana Fazl and his supporters.

    More NAWAZ SHARIF News

    Read more about:

    nawaz sharif

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue