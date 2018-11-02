Sexual misconduct in Google: Employees across globe hold walkouts in protest

Washington, Nov 2: It's an unprecedented scene at Google. Staff members in offices the technology giant around the world went out to the streets on Thursday, November 1, to protest the alleged misconduct against women employees.

Google has been in the headlines for wrong reasons recently over allegations of sexual misconduct against women. The protesting employees have sought several key changes in dealing with the menace in the firm, including demanding an end to forced arbitration, a move which could see the victims opt for the option of suing, BBC reported.

Also Read | Google dedicates doodle to 'Day of the Dead'

Google's chief executive Sundar Pichai has said that he supports the protesting staff members' right to take action and in an email to all the staff members, he said: "I understand the anger and disappointment that many of you feel. I feel it as well, and I am fully committed to making progress on an issue that has persisted for far too long in our society... and, yes, here at Google, too."

Among the employees who staged walkouts in protest were those in Singapore, Zurich, London, Berlin, Tokyo and New York.

The issue took a worse turn after the New York Times alleged recently that Andy Rubin, known to be the creator of Android, was given a whopping $90 million exit package by the firm even after Google considered a "credible" charge of sexual misconduct against him.

Also Read | Google workers to protest against women colleagues' harassment

At least 48 other employees were sacked for sexual harassment and they were out without receiving a payment.