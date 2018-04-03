Skripals’ poisoning more in UK’s interests: Russian foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, April 2, said in a press conference that it was the UK which might have poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia who reside in Salisbury in England for almost a decade now.

As the Kremlin continued to deny its involvement in the incident that took place on March 4, Lavrov said there were "other explanations" over who actually orchestrated the attack on the former Russian agent.

He even said that the act might have been beneficial to the British special services who, Lavrov said, "are known for their ability to act with license to kill".

Linking the Skripals case with Brexit which is less than a year from now to happen, the Russian foreign minister said the poison attack could benefit the UK government which is finding it tough to fulfil the promise that was made about Brexit.

The Theresa May government of the UK accused Russia of culpability after finding the nerve agent used in the attack on the Skripals to be novichok developed by the erstwhile Soviet Union and Russia between 1971 and 1993.

The UK prime minister accused Russia of failing to explain how it lost control of the weapon and said the Kremlin did not care for border and international law. The Kremlin denied the allegations.

The UK mobilised the European Union and other international platforms against Russia and a massive retaliation followed as two dozen countries expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats from their respective territories, including the UK and the US. Russia also did the same, resulting in a Cold War-like diplomatic face-off.

The Russian media also accused Britain of putting the blame on Moscow while it itself had a bigger interest in poisoning the Skripals. It said the effort was a deliberate one to taint Russian President Vladimir Putin who recently won his fourth presidential term and also to distract from the Telford child sex scandal, something that could lead to a massive embarrassment for the UK government.

