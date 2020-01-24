  • search
    See world's smallest gold coin measuring 0.12 inches, featuring Einstein sticking out tongue

    Berlin, Jan 24: Switzerland has minted a gold coin so small you'd need to look very closely to see Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at you.

    State-owned Swissmint said on Thursday that the 2.96-millimetre (0.12-inch) gold coin is the smallest in the world.

    It weighs 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce) and has a nominal value of 1/4 Swiss francs (USD 0.26).

    Gold toilet with 40,000 diamonds studded creates social media storm

    Swissmint said the coin, of which just 999 have been made, will be sold for 199 francs with a special magnifying glass so owners can see the famous physicist on its face.

    Einstein, who came from a Jewish family, spent parts of his life in Switzerland and acquired Swiss citizenship. He lived in the Swiss capital, Bern, from 1903 and 1905 and developed his theory of relativity there.

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:17 [IST]
