    'Security Council reform is stalled': India delivers G4 statement at UN

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    United Nations, Nov 18: The G-4 nations of India, Brazil, Germany and Japan Thursday warned that the longer reform of UN Security Council is stalled, the greater will be its deficit in representation, and enhancing the top decision-making body's membership will enable it to effectively manage current conflicts.

    India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj addresses the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on behalf of G4 nations, at the United Nations. (PTI Photo)
    India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj addresses the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on behalf of G4 nations, at the United Nations. (PTI Photo)

    India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj also said that the item on equitable representation in the Security Council was included on the General Assembly agenda more than forty years ago, in 1979.

    Why is it time India gets UNSC permanent membership?Why is it time India gets UNSC permanent membership?

    "Consequently, the council still doesn't reflect the current geo-political landscape. In contrast, many other international institutions made strides to change and adapt. There's simply no reason to leave the Security Council out of it," she said.

    "It is regrettable that work on the issue has nothing substantive to show even after four decades," she said while delivering the statement on behalf of the G4 nations at the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on 'Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council'.

    She asserted that it is high time to bring the Security Council in line with its Charter responsibility to act on behalf of the entire Membership.

    "This will not be achieved without enhancing the membership in both the categories. Only this will enable the Council to manage effectively today's conflicts around the globe as well as increasingly complex and interconnected global challenges it faces today," she added.

    Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 8:32 [IST]
