Search for Chilean plane finds debris in ocean

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Punta Arenas (Chile), Dec 12: A ship taking part in a massive air and sea search for a missing Chilean air force plane with 38 people aboard has discovered wreckage floating in the ocean, the Air Force announced Wednesday.

The Chilean-flagged Antarctic Endeavour located what appeared to be wreckage from the missing C-130's fuel tanks floating on the sea, Air Force Commander Eduardo Mosqueira told a press conference.

The debris "could be part of the remains of the sponges of the internal fuel tanks of the C-130," he said. The plane had been flying to Antarctica.