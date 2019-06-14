SCO summit: No talk between Modi, Imran Khan as they sit across dinner table

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bishkek, June 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan who are in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit sat across the table at a dinner at the Frunze restaurant, but there was no exchange of pleasantries, as reported by Indian Express.

Earlier, during an interview to Russian news agency Sputnik before heading to Bishkek, Imran Khan had said that the SCO summit provided him an opportunity to speak to the Indian leadership to improve ties between the two neighbours.

Khan said Pakistan was open for "any kind of mediation" and seeks peace with all its neighbours, especially with India, asserting that the three "small wars" have damaged both the countries that now grapple with the "greatest amount of poverty".

India-Pak ties at 'lowest point', hope Modi will use mandate to resolve differences: Imran Khan

However, it can be noted Pakistan's desire for talks, a settlement of the Kashmir issue and finally peace with India is nothing new.

Tensions flared between India and Pakistan in February after suicide attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed at Pulwama in Kashmir killed 40 CRPF troops.

Earlier, Khan and Modi had exchanged tweets after the Lok Sabha elections and the Pakistani leader had sent a congratulatory message. However, there are no signs of a resumption of contacts between the two sides.