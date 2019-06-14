  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SCO summit: No talk between Modi, Imran Khan as they sit across dinner table

    By
    |

    Bishkek, June 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan who are in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek for the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit sat across the table at a dinner at the Frunze restaurant, but there was no exchange of pleasantries, as reported by Indian Express.

    Earlier, during an interview to Russian news agency Sputnik before heading to Bishkek, Imran Khan had said that the SCO summit provided him an opportunity to speak to the Indian leadership to improve ties between the two neighbours.

    SCO summit: No talk between Modi, Imran Khan as they sit across dinner table

    Khan said Pakistan was open for "any kind of mediation" and seeks peace with all its neighbours, especially with India, asserting that the three "small wars" have damaged both the countries that now grapple with the "greatest amount of poverty".

    India-Pak ties at 'lowest point', hope Modi will use mandate to resolve differences: Imran Khan

    However, it can be noted Pakistan's desire for talks, a settlement of the Kashmir issue and finally peace with India is nothing new.

    Tensions flared between India and Pakistan in February after suicide attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed at Pulwama in Kashmir killed 40 CRPF troops.

    Earlier, Khan and Modi had exchanged tweets after the Lok Sabha elections and the Pakistani leader had sent a congratulatory message. However, there are no signs of a resumption of contacts between the two sides.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi imran khan kashmir issue jaish e mohammed

    Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 9:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue