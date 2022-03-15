YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia-Ukraine war is holding sword of Damocles over poor developing countries, says UN Chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Mar 15: The United Nations chief has said Russia-Ukraine war is holding a sword of Damocles over the global economy, especially poor developing countries that face skyrocketing food, fuel, and fertilizer prices.

    Antonio Guterres

    Speaking to reporters, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday said Russia and Ukraine represent more than half of the world's supply of sunflower oil and about 30 percent of the world's wheat.

    He said 45 African and least developed countries import at least one-third of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia, and 18 of the import at least 50 percent.

    These countries include Egypt, Congo, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, he said.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 13:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X