AT UNSC, India calls for immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine

Russia and Ukraine to hold fifth round of talks today

Russia-Ukraine war is holding sword of Damocles over poor developing countries, says UN Chief

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Mar 15: The United Nations chief has said Russia-Ukraine war is holding a sword of Damocles over the global economy, especially poor developing countries that face skyrocketing food, fuel, and fertilizer prices.

Speaking to reporters, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday said Russia and Ukraine represent more than half of the world's supply of sunflower oil and about 30 percent of the world's wheat.

He said 45 African and least developed countries import at least one-third of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia, and 18 of the import at least 50 percent.

These countries include Egypt, Congo, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 13:16 [IST]