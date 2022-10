Russia adds Meta to list of 'terrorist and extremist' organisations

International

oi-Deepika S

Moscow, Oct 11: Russia has added Facebook owner Meta to its list of extremist and terrorist organizations. means that all services provided by Meta, including WhatsApp and Instagram, are set to be cut off in the country and Russians would lose access to these platforms.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 18:57 [IST]