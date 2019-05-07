Rs 7 billion assets, Rs 140 million cash was what group that bombed Sri Lanka had

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: Rs 140 million in cash and assets worth Rs 7 billion is that the Islamic State radical group involved in the Sri Lanka bombings had. The police said that the during the investigations, they had found huge amounts of cash that belonged to the National Thowheed Jamath.

Police spokesperson S P Ruwan Gunasekara said that the assets and cash were found during the probe conducted by the CID. While half the cash was taken into possession by the CID, the remaining was found to be deposited in various bank accounts. Measures are now being taken to suspend the account.

Also Read | Who did the Sri Lankan bombers pay a visit to in Bangalore, Kerala, Kashmir

Gunasekara further said that so far 73 members of the NTJ have been arrested and are being questioned. In CID custody are 54 suspects including 7 women, while the rest are being questioned by the Terrorist Investigation Department (TID).

Over 250 persons were killed in a series of suicide bombings that targeted Churches and hotels last month. The attacks were claimed by the Islamic State, but the police said that it was a coordinated operation along with the NTJ.