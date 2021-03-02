Rooms for up to 400 guests, World's first space HOTEL with bars, cinema to open in 2027

Voyager Station in low Earth orbit in 2025

The hotel is being constructed by the group Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), the Voyager Station.

The 3-year-old company plans to begin building Voyager Station in low Earth orbit in 2025, and believes its interstellar resort may be operational as soon as 2027, the Daily Mail reported.

When will Aurora Station launch and who can stay there?

Named after the Aurora lights that dazzle the Earth's polar skies, the hotel was first announced during the Space 2.0 Summit in San Jose, California.

It's due to be operational in 2027 and will check-in its first guests in 2027. The trip will span 12 days, giving four travellers at a time (and two crew members) the experience of their life.

Pay just $9.5 million!

The first four months of travel, requiring $80,000 deposits, have already sold out - (now to find the rest of the $9.5 million).

The space hotel is also accepting booking payments via cryptocurrency. While the price tag may seem hefty it's significantly lower than early estimations of between $20 and $40 million per guest.

Fake gravity, bar, cinema, high speed internet and lot more to offer:

Measuring 13.3 by 4.3 metres, with a pressurised volume of 160 cubic metres, the space station will be a large circle and rotate to generate artificial gravity that will be set at a similar level to the gravity found on the surface of the Moon.

High speed internet is being treated as one of the biggest priorities to ensure guests can share their hotel experience with friends and family back on Earth.

Meanwhile, food will be as gourmet as it gets given cooking in zero gravity is extremely dangerous. With no gravity it also means guests will shower and use the bathroom just like astronauts on the International Space Station.

Also, the Voyager Station hotel will come equipped with restaurants, a cinema, spa and rooms for 400 people.