Rocket attack near Kabul airport; no casualties reported

A number of rockets on Wednesday landed at Kabul 's Hamid Karzai International Airport as US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Jim Mattis and NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg visited the city. The unannounced high-level visit comes weeks after US president Donald Trump's pledge to send more troops to the war-torn country.

The rocket attack started at around 1.15am with eyewitnesses saying as many as 20-30 were fired at airport.

However, Najib Danish, the acting spokesman for Interior Ministry, said that the rockets left no casualties.

According to Afghan media, f lights have been cancelled and airport is being evacuated.

Mattis is the first member of the US president's cabinet to visit Afghanistan since the strategy announcement to keep American boots on the ground there indefinitely.

The unannounced high-level visit comes as Afghan security forces struggle to beat back the Taliban which has been on the offensive since the withdrawal of US-led NATO combat troops at the end of 2014.

OneIndia News