Robert O'Brien, Wilbur Ross among Donald Trump’s 12-member team to India

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Feb 22: The US president will be accompanied by a 12 member delegation which includes US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner during the US president's maiden visit to India from February 24.

The other eight members of the delegation are: US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, the official said.

Adam S Boehler, the chief executive of the US International Development Finance Corporation, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, Lisa Curtis, the senior director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, and Kash Patel, a former top National Security Council will be the participants at the bilateral meetings.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to take part in a roadshow in Ahmedabad on February 24 and jointly address a gathering at the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area of the city. Over 1.10 lakh people are expected to attend the mega event, christened as 'Namaste Trump'.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will have an extensive schedule for February 25 when they arrive in the national capital of India.

Trump will also visit the US Embassy in New Delhi.

Trump will move to the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the lavish dinner hosted by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany FLOTUS and POTUS to the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Trump will leave for the United States by his special flight around 10 pm on February 25.