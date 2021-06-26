Rare tornado in Czech Republic kills one, injures 100

YouTube
    Prague, June 26: A rare tornado tore through southeastern Czech Republic, killing at least one person and injuring hundreds of people, the rescue services said on Friday.

    The tornado was formed late Thursday during a series of strong thunderstorms that hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages have been badly damaged, with entire buildings turned into ruins and cars overturned. Over 120,000 households were without electricity.

    Overturned truck and damaged church are seen after a tornado hit the village of Moravska Nova Ves in the Hodonin district, South Moravia, Czech Republic. PTI Image

    Some 360 extra police officers were sent to the area together with the military. The rescuers from many parts of the country who came to help were joined by their counterparts from nearby Austria and Slovakia.

    They were using drones and helicopters to search the rubble. One person died of injuries in the hospital in the town of Hodonin.

    The regional rescue service said more people likely died.

    It's a huge tragedy, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the damage-hit region on Friday.

    Marek Babisz, deputy mayor of Hrusky, told Czech public radio half of his town was almost completely destroyed.

    The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation any more, only walls remained from what were houses. There're injured, it's really terrible.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 26, 2021, 9:31 [IST]
