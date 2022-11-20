Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give 'religious talks' during FIFA World Cup: Reports

Zakir Naik wants Indian Muslims to migrate to Kerala, a state he mastered in radicalising

oi-Deepika S

Doha, Nov 20: Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is accused of money laundering and delivering hate speech in India, is in Qatar to give religious lectures throughout the FIFA World Cup.

Faisal Alhajri, a presenter on Qatar's state-owned sports channel Alkass, announced Naik's presence in Qatar on Twitter.

"Zakir Naik is in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup. He will give many religious lectures throughout the world," tweeted Faisal.

Zakir Naik is living in Malaysia after fleeing from India in 2016. He has been given permanent resident status by the Malaysian government.

الداعيه الشيخ ذاكر نايك يتواجد في قطر خلال فترة كأس العالم وسيقدم العديد من المحاضرات الدينية طوال المونديال 👏🏻#ذاكر_نايك pic.twitter.com/Tz9gnU6c4N — فيصل الهاجري (@Faisal_Alhajri0) November 19, 2022

Zakir Naik is wanted by India for allegedly inciting young people with his hate speeches.He is being probed for terror and money laundering charges by the NIA.

It is to be noted that, Qatar which got offended by Nupur Sharma's remarks on the Prophet is hosting Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher during the prestigious FIFA World Cup.

One of the most popular Islamic Scholars of our time Dr Zakir Naik has reached #Qatar for the #FIFAWorldCup !#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/WJWCXascSj — Zain Khan (@ZKhanOfficial) November 19, 2022

Qatar Foreign Ministry in its statement said that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.

The note indicated that more than two billion Muslims across the world follow the guidance of Prophet Mohammed, whose message came as a message of peace, understanding and tolerance, and a beacon of light that Muslims all over the world follow.

Qatar reaffirmed its full support for the values of tolerance, coexistence and respect for all religions and nationalities, where such values distinguish Qatar's global friendships and its relentless work to contribute to the establishment of international peace and security, the statement added.

The 29-day affair, which concludes on December 18, coinciding with, the Qatar National Day, will also be the shortest World Cup in FIFA history.

It will be a gross understatement to say that football is a religion in the Middle East and entire Arab world.

Story first published: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 18:44 [IST]