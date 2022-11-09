'Racist, Islamophobic': Qatar outraged as French cartoon depicts players as terrorists ahead of FIFA World Cup

Doha, Nov 09: A cartoon published by a French newspaper over upcoming Football World Cup has created outrage on social media with Qataris severely criticising the publication for projecting its footballers like terrorists in its latest issue.

Dressed as terrorists, the cartoon shows several bearded men with football jerseys with the word "Qatar" written on it. They are shown holding knives, guns, and rocket launchers, etc.

A total of seven such figurines are in the picture - five in blue robes and two in black shirts and trousers along with black masks. Also, five men in white robes are seen watching the match.

As the country preps up to host the FIFA World Cup 2022, the cartoon has enraged the Qataris who called the picture a derogatory depiction of racism, supremacy, and Islamophobia.

"You cannot imagine the extent of the hidden French hatred, contempt, and insult to Qatar, its people, its government and its symbols. I wonder why the Qatari ambassador is still in Paris???!!!" a user wrote on Twitter. "Le Canard Enchaîné published a despicable cartoon showing its blatant racism and hatred of Islam," another person said.

نشرت Le Canard Enchaîné الفرنسية كاريكتور حقير يظهر عنصريتها الفاضحة وكراهية الإسلام

يصف #قطر على أنها إمارة استبدادية ومنتخبها إرهابيون. #قطر_2022 pic.twitter.com/04T0iDNwtm — فـــهــ ـد (@fahadq801) November 7, 2022

"Le Canard Enchaîné published a despicable cartoon showing its blatant racism and hatred of Islam. They describe Qatar as an authoritarian emirate and its national team as terrorists," a netizen commented.

On the other hand, Hamad Al-Kawari, a minister of state and the president of Qatar's National Library, slammed the caricature and said, "Even caustic satire is welcome!!! But the Canard Enchaîné decided to resort to lies, hatred and grudges to attack Qatar and denigrate it."

It comes at a time when there has been facing controversy over the abuses of migrant workers and LGBTQ communities.

Last month, Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani slammed an "unprecedented campaign" of criticism in the lead-up to the World Cup over its treatment of labours, as well as LGBTQ and women's rights. "Since we won the honour of hosting the World Cup, Qatar has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced," Aljazeera quoted him as saying.

