Qatar to leave OPEC group in January 2019

By
    Doha, Dec 3:  Qatar is withdrawing from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as of January 2019, Saad al-Kaabi, the country's energy minister said on Monday.

    Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani. PTI file photo
    H.E. Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, announced Qatar's withdrawal from OPEC at a press conference in Doha and said the organization was informed. 

    "Qatar has decided to withdraw its membership from OPEC effective January 2019 and this decision was communicated to OPEC this morning," he told a news conference, adding that Qatar would still attend an OPEC meeting in Vienna this week.

    The decision came after Qatar, one of OPEC's smallest producers but the world's largest liquefied natural gas exporter, reviewed ways to enhance its role internationally and plan long-term strategy, including focusing on its gas industry.

