SCO summit: Putin invites Modi to be main guest at Eastern Economic Forum

International

oi-Vikas SV

Bishkek, June 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Russian President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

PM Modi is in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek to attend the meeting of Council of Heads of State (CHS) of SCO from June 13 to 14. India would also hold a meeting with host nation Kyrgyzstan on June 14.

PM Modi reportedly expressed gratefulness to the Russian President for help for the rifle manufacturing unit in Amethi.

"President Putin has invited the PM to be the main guest at Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia in early September, and PM Modi has accepted the invitation," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

"There was no discussion on any international or regional issue as the focus was entirely on how to make Prime Minister's visit for the next annual summit successful," he added.

A special partner, a privileged relationship!



PM @narendramodi met with @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of #SCOSummit in #Bishkek. Reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the strategic relationship. pic.twitter.com/Jp6LSQsmMi — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 13, 2019

Earlie today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the multilateral SCO summit in Bishkek.

[Modi meets Xi Jinping, PM invites Chinese Pres for an informal summit in India]

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be attending the summit. This will be the first time two leaders will come face to face after months of tensions between the two countries, which began with February 14 Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy in which at least 40 jawans were killed. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit -- Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).