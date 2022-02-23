YouTube
    Putin escalates his Ukraine war with recognition of Crimea as Russia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Feb 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Tuesday for international recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Ukraine's NATO membership bid and a halt to weapons shipments there.

    Putin claimed that Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula should be internationally recognised as a legitimate reflection of the local population's choice, likening it to a vote for Kosovo independence.

    The annexation has been widely condemned by Western powers as a breach of international law.

    To end the current crisis, he also called for the renunciation of Ukraine's NATO bid, saying it should assume a "neutral status," and said that the West should stop sending weapons there.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 0:30 [IST]
