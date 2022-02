Putin escalates his Ukraine war with recognition of Crimea as Russia

Putin gets jab of COVID-19 vaccine -- out of the public eye

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Moscow, Feb 22: Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Tuesday for international recognition of Crimea as part of Russia, an end to Ukraine's NATO membership bid and a halt to weapons shipments there.

Putin claimed that Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula should be internationally recognised as a legitimate reflection of the local population's choice, likening it to a vote for Kosovo independence.

The annexation has been widely condemned by Western powers as a breach of international law.

To end the current crisis, he also called for the renunciation of Ukraine's NATO bid, saying it should assume a "neutral status," and said that the West should stop sending weapons there.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 0:30 [IST]