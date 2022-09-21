‘PM Modi was right when he said this is not time for war’: Macron's message to Russia on Ukraine war

Putin announces mobilisation of more troops for Ukraine, tells West not bluffing

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Moscow, Sep 21: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilisation as Russian forces battle a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

In a televised addressed Putin said that partial mobilisation of its 2 million strong military reserves was able to defend Russia and its territories. Putin also said that the West wants to destroy Russia and did not want peace in Ukraine.

He also said that he considers it necessary to protect the homeland and its sovereignty. He stated that his aim was to liberate east Ukraine's Donbas industrial heartland region and that most people in the region did not want to return to what he called the yoke of Ukraine.

Putin said that the West had engaged in nuclear blackmail, but Russia had lots of weapons to reply. I am not bluffing he said.

Russia considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which makes together the Donbas region Moscow partially occupied in 2014 as independent states. Ukraine and the West on the other hand consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be occupied illegally.

Russia now hold around 60 per cent of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July. These gains are now under threat after Russian forces were driven away from neighbouring Kharkiv province this month. It lost control of their main supply lines for much of the Donetsk and Luhansk front lines.