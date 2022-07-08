YouTube
    Washington, July 8: US President Joe Biden on Friday expressed shock and offered condolence over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.

    President Biden mourns the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo

    In a statement, he said, "I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him. I had the privilege to work closely with Prime Minister Abe.

    The US President said that he had visited Tokyo as Vice President and welcomed Abe to Washington. "He was a champion of the Alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people. The longest serving Japanese Prime Minister, his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure. Above all, he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service.

    Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy. While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it. The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family," his statement read.

    Abe, 67, was shot from behind in Nara in western Japan while giving a campaign speech. He was airlifted to a hospital but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

    Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020 for health reasons.

    X