Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocks South Shetland Islands, no Tsunami threat

Chile, Jan 24: An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale struck the South Shetland Islands on Saturday (local time), said the U.S. Geological Survey. It happened around 1:37 p.m. Hawaii Time on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

The epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at 61.7 degrees south latitude and 55.6 degrees west longitude. It hit at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua reported.

Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there's no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the South Shetland Islands.